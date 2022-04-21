Person shot in parking lot of Pelican’s SnoBalls in Hickory, police say

Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of Pelican’s SnoBalls in Hickory Wednesday night.

Officers responded just before 10 p.m. to the dessert shop on Highway 321.

One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the arm, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

The business was not open at the time of the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

