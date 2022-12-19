Person shot in parking lot of theatre, shopping center off Ponce De Leon Ave

Atlanta police are on the scene of a shooting the occurred in the parking lot of the Plaza Theatre and shopping center located off Ponce De Leon Avenue.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News is still working to learn more about the incident but police said the incident happened around 2:40 p.m.

The victim is alert. It is unclear what led up to the shooting at this time.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will provide LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: