Person shot at Ruggles MBTA station in Boston

Police are investigating a shooting at the Ruggles MBTA station.

Transit Police responded to a report of shots fired around 6:19 p.m. Monday. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds on the lower busway, according to police.

The man was taken to an area hospital for serious injuries. Police said those injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this point.

No arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation.

