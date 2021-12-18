Person shot, seriously injured Saturday in Owosso

OWOSSO — A person was seriously injured after a shooting Saturday in Owosso, according to the city's Facebook page.

The victim was shot in the leg in the 900 block of West Main Street and taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to the Facebook post.

The suspect in the shooting left the area before officers arrived, according to the Facebook post.

Owosso Police did not immediately respond to a request for further information.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Owosso Police Department at 989-725-0580.

