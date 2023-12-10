Person shot at South Fulton apartment complex, police confirm
A person was shot at an apartment complex in the City of South Fulton, officers confirmed Saturday evening.
Police told Channel 2 Action News the shooting happened at the Freedom Park Apartments on Delano Road.
The cause of the incident is unknown, but the injuries to the victim were non-fatal, according to police.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
Atlanta police investigating multiple people shot, 1 fatally near apartment complex
Officer-involved shooting under investigation after GBI called to Fayette County
Risk for severe storms with heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes possible
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: