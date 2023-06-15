Person shot at southwest Atlanta apartment complex, police investigating

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex located at 262 Arthur Langford Jr. Place.

According to police, the gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital shortly after the shooting.

NewsChopper2 was over the apartment complex while police canvassed the area near the front door of an apartment unit.

It is unclear how many people were injured and if the shooting took place inside or outside the unit.

