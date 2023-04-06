Person shot outside St. Paul Target made it to nearby fire station but didn’t survive, police say

A St. Paul gunshot victim went to a nearby fire station for help Thursday morning but didn’t survive, police said.

People who called 911 shortly before 10 a.m. reported the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Target on Suburban Avenue off Interstate 94, according to emergency radio transmissions reviewed by the Pioneer Press.

Fire station No. 24, where the victim arrived and received EMS care, is at the corner of Suburban and White Bear avenues, according to the fire department.

The police department said they plan to release additional information later Thursday.

Related Articles