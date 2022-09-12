Man dead after shooting at Statum on Highland apartments, police say

Memphis Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead at the Stratum on Highland apartments.

Memphis Fire officials confirmed they received a shooting call at the apartments at 10:35 p.m. Sunday night.

MPD officers arrived at 10:39 p.m. to the apartment building, located at 510 S. Highland.

On September 11, 2022, at 10:39 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 510 South Highland Street. Officers located a male who was shot. The male was pronounced deceased on the scene. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/BHRyg0bx60 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 12, 2022

They found one man, who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

When FOX13′s crew arrived, homicide investigators were at the scene.

No suspect information was released.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



