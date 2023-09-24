One person dead after shooting, suspect detained in Harrison Township

UPDATE: 11:15 p.m.

One person is dead after a shooting Sunday evening in Harrison Township, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Ontario Avenue at 7:25 p.m., the spokesperson said.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim in a driveway with at least one gunshot wound to his body.

Deputies performed life-saving measures but the victim died on scene.

A male fled the scene, and shortly after deputies detained him.

This person was interviewed by detectives and then booked into the Montgomery County Jail, the spokesperson said.

This incident remains under investigation. The identity of the victim is unknown.

Original report:

One person has been shot in Harrison Township, according to Montgomery County dispatch supervisors.

The shooting occurred before 7:30 p.m., on the 1900 block of Ontario Avenue.

Dispatch supervisors say a suspect has been detained.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

This is breaking news and as News Center 7 receives updates, we will update the story.