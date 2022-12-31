Person shot in west Charlotte, MEDIC confirms

One person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning in west Charlotte, according to first responders.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in an area near Watson Drive, north of West Boulevard. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that one patient was taken to the hospital.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene working on getting more information about what led to the shooting. We’ve reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more details.

The victim hasn’t been identified. It’s not clear if the suspected shooter is in custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

