Person shot at while approaching a suspect in Masterson Station. Homes hit by gunfire

Two occupied homes in Masterson Station were struck by gunfire early Thursday morning, according to Lexington police.

Officers got a call about a shooting on Our Tibbs Trail behind Sandersville Elementary School at approximately 3:45 a.m., police said. A witness told police they spotted a suspicious person near their house. When they tried to approach the person, the suspect shot at the resident, police said.

No one was hurt but two homes were hit by bullets. Police said both of the homes were occupied at the time.

Police didn’t have any suspect information to release as of early Thursday morning.