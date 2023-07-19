Person shot while repossessing vehicle in Dayton

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Dayton Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to respond to the shooting in the first block of South McGee Street, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

According to dispatch, the victim was shot while repossessing a vehicle.

The victim then drove to the 5000 block of North Dixie Drive and was later transported by medics to an area hospital for their injuries.

Additional details have not been released.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.