Person shot in Wilkinsburg overnight
One person was hospitalized after being shot in Wilkinsburg overnight.
According to Allegheny County 911, the shooting happened in the area of Penn Avenue at 12:05 a.m.
One person was taken to a hospital from the scene. There’s no word on their condition.
