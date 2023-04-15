Person shot in Wilkinsburg overnight

One person was hospitalized after being shot in Wilkinsburg overnight.

According to Allegheny County 911, the shooting happened in the area of Penn Avenue at 12:05 a.m.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene. There’s no word on their condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Dump truck, car involved in accident in Washington Township; 2 people flown to hospital Man accused in racially motivated stabbing downtown charged in Beaver County attack Man dies after he was attacked by multiple dogs VIDEO: Legacy of doctor lost in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting lives on through memorial scholarship DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts