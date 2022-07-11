Person spotted pulling funeral casket along Highway 101, CHP says. ‘Never a dull day’

California Highway Patrol officers on Sunday morning spotted a strange sight: a person pulling a funeral casket along Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo.

The CHP received multiple 911 calls at around 7:45 a.m. Sunday about a person rolling a casket on a wheeled stand along the side of southbound Highway 101 at the Santa Rosa Avenue exit, CHP Officer Miguel Alvarez said.

“We have to admit our officer was a little nervous to make sure it was empty,” the CHP wrote on Twitter on Monday. “And YES it was empty.”

“Never a dull day,” the agency added.

Officers responding to the scene discovered that the person, who Alvarez said is transient, came into possession of the casket after it was abandoned at a nearby construction site, Alvarez said.

The officers asked the unidentified person to roll the casket off the highway to avoid distracting drivers or being hit by a car, Alvarez said.

“We want to make it clear its never safe for pedestrians to walk on to the freeway,” Alvarez said.

It’s unclear how the casket ended up at the construction site.

“We have no reports of a stolen casket anywhere in San Luis Obispo,” said Alvarez, adding that he confirmed that fact with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.