Person stabbed in Dayton; Police search for suspect

A person was stabbed in a residential neighborhood in Montgomery County late Wednesday night.

>> TRENDING: Man in custody after lengthy chase starts in Kentucky, ends with crash in Miami Twp.

Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were dispatched to the 400 block of Hopeland Street at around 11:10 p.m. on reports of a stabbing, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch informed News Center 7.

Medics treated the wounded at the scene, then transported them to Miami Valley Hospital for further care, dispatch said. Their condition is currently unknown.

No one was in custody or arrested for the incident. Authorities asked the public to call into the dispatch center at 937-225-4557 with any information about the incident.

Dayton Police led the investigation into the event. News Center 7 reached out for more information.

We will update this story as we learn more.