Person stabbed to death in east Fort Worth homicide, police say

Someone was killed in a stabbing in east Fort Worth on Tuesday afternoon and another person was injured, officials said.

According to the police 911 call log, a woman was reportedly stabbed by a man with a knife shortly after 1 p.m. near an apartment complex in the 7000 block of John T. White Road.

A suspect was seen running into the nearby Townsend Apartments with the knife, the caller said.

According to a spokesperson for MedStar, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person received a minor injury.

The identities and ages of the victims have not been made public.

Another entry in the police incident log indicates someone called from a local hospital to report that a woman there said she was stabbed close to Interstate 30 and John T. White Road.