Person stabbed; injuries not considered life-threatening
Nov. 22—One person was stabbed during an assault late Monday afternoon in Frederick, police said.
The individual was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore as a precaution with injuries not considered life-threatening, Frederick Police Department Lt. Kevin Meyer said in an interview Monday.
At around 4:40 p.m, police were notified of a stabbing in the Waverley Drive area, Meyer said. Police were still on the scene as of 5:30 p.m. and everyone was being cooperative, Meyer said.
Police did not have anyone in custody as of 5:30 p.m, Meyer said.
