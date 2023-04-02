Person stabbed multiple times in Observatory Hill; suspect in custody

A person was taken to a hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in Observatory Hill on Saturday.

According to Pittsburgh police, off-duty Acting EMS Chief Amera Gilchrist responded to a house in the 3300 block of Delaware Street for reports of a male who got stabbed just after 5 p.m.

Acting Chief Gilchrist found a male victim on a porch who had been stabbed in the neck and multiple times in the back.

Acting Chief Gilchrist applied pressure to the wounds as officers arrived and used combat gauze, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police arrested another male at the scene and charges are pending, officials said.

