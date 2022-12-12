CMPD investigating deadly stabbing in northeast Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was killed in a stabbing on in northeast Charlotte Sunday night.

Officers said they located a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries after responding to an assault with deadly weapon call on North Tryon Street around 9 p.m. The person was taken to the hospital, where police said they died Monday morning.

The victim’s name has not been released. A suspect or motive is also not known at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to CMPD.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

