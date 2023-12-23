Person stabbed outside of Oakand City Hall

(KRON) — A person was stabbed outside of Oakland City Hall on Friday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department said. The stabbing happened just before 3 p.m. on the front lawn of the building.

OPD officers arrived at the scene and found an adult victim with a stab wound on their arm.

The victim was standing near the front lawn of City Hall where a suspect approached the victim and stabbed them, according to OPD. The suspect was able to escape before police arrived.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. As of Friday evening, the suspect remains at large. No suspect description is available.

Oakland City Hall is located at 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza.

