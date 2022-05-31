Person stabbed in Roxbury, suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries

A person was stabbed on Beauford Lane in Roxbury, Monday night.

The incident took place shortly before 8 p.m. according to Boston Police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with what police are calling “life-threatening injuries.”

The incident remains under investigation by the Boston Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

