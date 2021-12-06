Person stabbed at Taunton's Lights On festival released from hospital

TAUNTON — A stabbing marred the otherwise triumphant return of the city's Lights On festival on Saturday.

Taunton Police say they responded to a disturbance on Broadway near the Taunton Green at 6:14 p.m. as the celebration was in full swing. Police say one person suffered stab wounds and was taken to a Brockton hospital. A second person had minor injuries and was taken to Morton Hospital. Both people have since been released, according to Lt. Glen Jackson. At press time Monday, no charges had been filed as the investigation continued, Jackson told the Gazette.

"The disturbance caused a short disruption in the Lights On event activities," the Taunton Police said in a press release. "However, peace was quickly restored and the event continued as planned without further incident."

More: Beloved Taunton holiday tradition returns in full force with 108th Lighting of the Green

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact the Taunton Police Detective Division at 508-821-1471.

The city has celebrated Lights On for 108 years, except during World War II blackouts. Last year the city put up lights, but without the usual crowds because of COVID restrictions.

Send your news tips to reporter Chris Helms by email at CHelms@tauntongazette.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Taunton Daily Gazette.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: 2021 Taunton Lights On festival marred by stabbing