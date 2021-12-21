Person stable after being found shot in leg in Homewood
Dec. 21—A person was in stable condition after being found shot in Homewood Monday night, according to Pittsburgh police.
Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in Homewood just before 10 p.m.
They found a male in the 7000 block of Frankstown Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound to a leg. Police did not release the victim's age.
Officers applied a tourniquet at the scene before he was taken to a hospital.
Police said there were no suspects and they were continuing to investigate.
Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .