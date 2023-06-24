Person in stable condition after being shot at least twice

A person was shot at least twice overnight.

According to Pittsburgh police, the male arrived at a hospital by private means just after 6 a.m.

Police said the victim had been shot at least twice, but didn’t tell officers where he had been shot.

The male is currently in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

