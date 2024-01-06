Person steals car with puppies in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a person stole a car with multiple puppies still inside in Southeast D.C. on Saturday afternoon.

Police said that at about noon, the victim left their car unlocked with about eight puppies inside in the 1700 block of U St. Southeast.

Officers said the victim had their car keys with them.

An unknown suspect then took the car with the puppies inside.

