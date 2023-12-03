Person steals MARTA bus, drives it to Stone Mountain Park before being arrested, officials say

MARTA confirms that a person has been arrested after they say a thief stole a bus.

It happened around 5 p.m. in DeKalb County.

MARTA officials said a person got onto a bus at Lawrenceville Highway and Steel Drive and threatened the bus driver.

When the driver got off the bus to report the verbal assault, MARTA says the person then hopped in the driver’s seat and took off.

The thief was eventually stopped a the entrance of Stone Mountain Park, where they were then arrested.

Luckily, no one was on board when the bus was stolen.

MARTA said the bus thief will be charged with hijacking a motor vehicle.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS: