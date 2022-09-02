Person struck by vehicle in Cambridge, suffers life-threatening injuries
Police and fire officials responded to a call for a person struck by a vehicle while walking in a Cambridge parking lot, Thursday.
The incident took place in a lot near State St. and Mass Ave., according to Cambridge Police.
Officials say the victim sustained life-threatening injuries.
The scene is contained, but that traffic may be delayed in the area, according to a tweet posted by the Cambridge Police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
