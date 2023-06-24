Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Dorchester shooting

One person is in serious condition after a shooting in Dorchester Friday night.

Police said they responded to Oakley Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

Officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word if police have a suspect in connection to the shooting.

This is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

