Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Dorchester shooting
One person is in serious condition after a shooting in Dorchester Friday night.
Police said they responded to Oakley Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a person shot.
Officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
There is no word if police have a suspect in connection to the shooting.
This is an active investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW