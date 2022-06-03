Person suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries following Boston shooting

A person has suffered ‘life-threatening injuries’ following a shooting that took place shortly after 10 p.m., according to Boston Police.

The shooting took place at the corner of Fenelon Street, and Washington Street.

The person was taken to an area hospital, according to police.

No word on any arrest at this time.

Boston Police are currently on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

