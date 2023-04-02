College student hospitalized after falling from 2nd-floor window
A Northeastern University female student suffered life-threatening injuries after falling out the 2nd story window of a Boston building Saturday night.
Officers responded to the two-story building on Judge Street in Mission Hill at approximately 6:58 p.m.
The incident prompted a large response from both Boston Police and Northeastern police.
Boston police say this appears to be a tragic accident, and no foul play is suspected.
Northeastern University communications representatives released the following statement:
“We can confirm that a Northeastern student was involved in what appears to be a tragic accident Saturday evening. We are awaiting confirmation from the hospital on the student’s current condition. Because this incident is the subject of a police investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.”
Boston 25 News has reached out to Boston EMS regarding the victim’s current condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW