College student hospitalized after falling from 2nd-floor window

College student hospitalized after falling from 2nd-floor window
Bryan Lambert,Julianne Lima
·1 min read

A Northeastern University female student suffered life-threatening injuries after falling out the 2nd story window of a Boston building Saturday night.

Officers responded to the two-story building on Judge Street in Mission Hill at approximately 6:58 p.m.

The incident prompted a large response from both Boston Police and Northeastern police.

Boston police say this appears to be a tragic accident, and no foul play is suspected.

Northeastern University communications representatives released the following statement:

“We can confirm that a Northeastern student was involved in what appears to be a tragic accident Saturday evening. We are awaiting confirmation from the hospital on the student’s current condition. Because this incident is the subject of a police investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to Boston EMS regarding the victim’s current condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Recommended Stories

  • Brendan Rodgers fired by Leicester City

    Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will take control of the team, as they did when Leicester City fired Claude Puel in February 2019.

  • Concord police ask for public to help find two boys who might have been kidnapped

    The brothers, ages 8 and 11, were taken from a yard on Wilshire Ave. Saturday night, police said.

  • Opinion: Nevada can't shed its ugly past while continuing to exploit Native people and lands

    "Development" and "expropriation" are one and the same in this state. The long history of pushing aside Indigenous peoples looks a lot like current events.

  • Severe storms cause widespread damage across New Jersey

    Severe storms caused widespread damage in New Jersey after tornado warnings Saturday. The National Weather Service will assess if, in fact, tornadoes touched down anywhere in the state. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has details.

  • Japan's Ryuichi Sakamoto, composer of 'The Last Emperor' film score, dies aged 71

    Ryuichi Sakamoto, the Oscar-winning Japanese composer famed for his scores for "The Last Emperor", "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence" and other films, has died aged 71, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Sunday. Sakamoto was also known for his work with the pioneering electronic music band Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO) which he co-founded. Introduced to the piano as a toddler, Sakamoto lived for music.

  • 8 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

    California is one of the states in the U.S. where dreams really do come true. From the majestic sceneries up and down the coastline to the variety of fresh foods and the industries of Silicon...

  • Former Massachusetts officer charged with cheating landlords

    A former Massachusetts police officer, who earned as much as $187,000 per year, lied on rental applications to obtain leases on three apartments and then intentionally withheld rent payments, federal prosecutors said Friday.

  • James Patterson: If Florida bans my books, 'no kids under 12 should go to Marvel movies'

    James Patterson doesn't understand why "Maximum Ride" series was targeted by Florida schools: "There’s nothing in that book that should scare anyone."

  • E3 annual video game showcase event in Los Angeles cancelled

    It had been due to return as an in-person event in Los Angeles for the first time in four years in June.

  • 50 Of The Funniest Things That People Actually Posted Online This Month

    "It’s been completely silent on Zoom for the past 20 mins so I just asked the professor what we're supposed to be doing and apparently we were taking a test."

  • Queen Elizabeth's Sentimental Last Project Comes to an End 7 Months After Her Death

    Prince William and King Charles planted a tree in a special spot as the late Queen's Green Canopy project closes with three million planted across the U.K.

  • Pelicans move up to seventh, Clippers slide to sixth after Ingram sparks New Orleans win

    Ingram hit a number of cutch buckets on his way to 36 points.

  • Saturday Night Live recap: Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson hosts with musical guest Lil Yachty

    The Emmy-winner makes her SNL debut.

  • These Skincare Products Are the Next Best Thing To Injectables, According To a Professional

    Botox in a bottle? Yes, please.

  • $90 cream and $10 toothpaste: Companies target big spenders

    Companies from toothpaste makers to even discounters are adding more premium items like designer body creams and services as they reach out to wealthier shoppers who are still spending freely even in the face of higher inflation and a volatile economic environment. Think $10 toothpastes and $90 creams on supermarket shelves. Retailers and consumer product companies felt justified in raising prices to offset higher costs from gnarled supply chains and Russia’s war in Ukraine last year.

  • Pope Francis returns to duties by leading Palm Sunday mass one day after leaving hospital

    Pope Francis returns to duties by leading Palm Sunday mass one day after leaving hospitalReuters

  • Catastrophic destruction, widespread power outages follow after multi-state deadly tornado outbreak

    Friday night was a terrifying night for families up and down America’s heartland as the most active severe weather outbreak this year so far left at least 24 dead in seven states and injured dozens of people. Residents across several states are cleaning up the damage from dozens of tornadoes.

  • Los Angeles' 'mansion tax' explained

    STORY: Why are Los Angeles' super rich rushing to sell their properties?Starting on April 1, a new law will impose what's been dubbed an extra "mansion tax" on sales of more than $5 million.And sellers are desperate to unload before th deadline, according to some of the city's top real estate agents. Here's what you need to know.The new law imposes a 4% 'mansion tax' on property sales over $5 million, and a 5.5% levy on properties worth over $10 million.The revenue is designed to fund affordable housing projects to combat homelessness in what is one of the most expensive housing markets in the United States.The new fee doesn't apply to other cities in Los Angeles County.Some real estate agents worry the tax will be bad for business. Here's Jason Oppenheim, founder and president of the Oppenheim Group. "This tax is coming in when you're seeing a very significant decrease in sales volume anyway. The markets are are having a very difficult time, real estate is having a very difficult time because of inflation and because of high interest rates. It's just the worst possible timing. It's really, really devastating for the community."The looming tax seems to have triggered a surge among the L.A. elite.Billy Rose, co-founder of a real estate company called The Agency, says some sellers have been offering cars and million dollar commissions as an incentive to sell properties as soon as possible. "There definitely has been a somewhat discernible flurry of last-minute activity. I think the first couple, 60 days did not seem like it was going to be anything of statistical significance. But many properties have gone into escrow in the last couple of weeks and many closings are occurring in the last couple of weeks.""So unfortunately, it was very ill conceived and it's going to cause a lot more negative than it does positive. And it's also pushing a lot of wealthy people out of Los Angeles. You've got, because of homelessness, because of crime, but more probably more saliently because of higher taxes, you're seeing wealthy people leave Los Angeles and California in droves, like I've never seen before."

  • Mourners gather for 1st Nashville school shooting funeral

    Family and friends of Evelyn Dieckhaus, one of three children who were killed in a school shooting in Nashville this week, remembered her Friday as a “shining light” and said farewell to a girl who loved art, music, animals and snuggling with her older sister on the couch. The funeral at the Woodmont Christian Church in Nashville’s Green Hills neighborhood was closed to the media. Before the service, the church's senior minister, the Rev. Clay Stauffer, echoed what Evelyn's family has shared about her.

  • Kaley Cuoco welcomes first child, daughter Matilda, with Tom Pelphrey: 'Grateful for this little miracle'

    "The Flight Attendant" star Kaley Cuoco and actor Tom Pelphrey welcomed their first child. The pair announced on Instagram that Cuoco gave birth to daughter Matilda Thursday.