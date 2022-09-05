Person suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing at McDonald's in North Quincy

QUINCY — A person is in custody in connection with a stabbing at a McDonald's restaurant in Quincy that left a person with severe injuries, police said.

Quincy police said the stabbing happened at about 12:20 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald's location at 275 Hancock St.

First responders found the stabbing victim and rendered aid before they were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. There has been no update on the victim's condition.

Police said an arrest has been made and that both parties, who were not identified, knew each other.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Stabbing at Quincy McDonald's leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries