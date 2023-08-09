Person sustains serious injuries after stabbing in Boston

A person is in critical condition after a stabbing in Boston Tuesday night.

Officers responding to the area of 891 Massachusetts Avenue for a report of a stabbing just before 9 p.m. found a victim with stab wounds, according to Boston Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW