When Maha Shazhad was 19, she was force to drop out of university in Pakistan because she couldn’t find safe and reliable transportation. Shazhad explained to TechCrunch that 85% of working women in the country have faced sexual harassment at least once on public transport. Then when she started working, she spend more than half of her salary finding safer options for her daily commute, a problem she says is faced by many Pakistanis.