Person taken into custody after two people, including a juvenile, found stabbed in KCK

A person was taken into custody early Friday after two people, including a juvenile, were stabbed in Kansas City, Kansas.

Just before 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of S. 50th Street on a report of a stabbing, said Officer T.J. Tomasic, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

A juvenile and a man with stab wounds were found and transported to area hospitals in stable condition.

Shortly after 7:40 a.m., officers located a person of interest in the 2100 block of S. 49th who was taken into custody, Tomasic said.

The police department’s major case unit continues to investigate the double stabbing.