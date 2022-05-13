Person taken into custody after two people, including a juvenile, found stabbed in KCK

Katie Moore
·1 min read

A person was taken into custody early Friday after two people, including a juvenile, were stabbed in Kansas City, Kansas.

Just before 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of S. 50th Street on a report of a stabbing, said Officer T.J. Tomasic, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

A juvenile and a man with stab wounds were found and transported to area hospitals in stable condition.

Shortly after 7:40 a.m., officers located a person of interest in the 2100 block of S. 49th who was taken into custody, Tomasic said.

The police department’s major case unit continues to investigate the double stabbing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories