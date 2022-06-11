Person taken to hospital after incident in Dravosburg
One person was taken to the hospital after an incident in Dravosburg.
According to Allegheny County 911, police were in the 100 block of Duquesne Avenue around 1:50 a.m.
Dispatch said one person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s no word on that person’s condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
