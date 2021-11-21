Person taken to hospital after shots fired in Cincinnati Entertainment District on Sunday

A person was injured early Sunday morning after shots were fired in the Cincinnati Entertainment District, the El Paso Police Department said in an alert.

At 1:48 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the Cincinnati area. One person was taken to a hospital, authorities said.

The area is near the University of Texas at El Paso, and the university alerted students to the danger. Officials tweeted an all-clear at 4:13 a.m. Sunday, stating: "UTEP Alert: ALL CLEAR. The dangerous situation is over. Please return to normal activities."

No further information was released on the shooting by El Paso police.

The area has a history of arrests for driving while intoxicated and assaults, some of them fatal.

Cases this year include:

• A stabbing Jan. 24 outside Rockin’ Cigar Bar & Grill at 226 Cincinnati Ave. led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man.

• On Feb. 8, a man died at a hospital after being shot during a fight. Darion Marquez Williams, 26, was mortally wounded in a shooting at about 2 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Stanton Street. Detectives learned that a fight had taken place inside the Chino Chido bar and bouncers had escorted out those involved. At closing time as patrons were leaving the bar, a fight broke out on the street and Williams was shot.

• On June 6, an assault at the Good Times bar at 2626 N. Mesa St. led to the arrest of three men.

Also, the El Paso Police Department still is asking for help identifying a man who might have information about an unsolved 2019 slaying in the area.

Chester Charles Woodward, 63, was found fatally stabbed on the night of Sept. 18, 2019, next to a streetcar bench on North Stanton Street and Cincinnati Avenue.

The El Paso Police Department asks that anyone with information on the case contact authorities at 915-832-4400. If people prefer to remain anonymous, they may call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.

More: El Paso DWI suspect hits pedestrian on Mesa crosswalk in Cincinnati Entertainment District

Story continues

More: Man arrested in stabbing outside West El Paso bar in January

More: El Paso police make arrest in fatal shooting that killed ex-soldier in Cincinnati district

More: El Paso police: Man could have critical information in Cincinnati District murder

More: 3 arrested in assault at bar in El Paso's Cincinnati Entertainment District

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: 1 taken to hospital after gunshots in El Paso's Cincinnati district