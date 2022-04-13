Person throws brick through window, steals $1,000+ worth of cannabinoid items from Tallulah

Shattered glass left at the scene of an early morning robbery at Tallulah Delta 8 + Floating on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

A person stole well over $1,000 worth of items from a CBD store off Railroad Avenue Wednesday morning.

Ashley Guy, the owner of Tallulah Delta 8 + Floating, at 1000 Railroad Ave., says she got to her store around 8 a.m. to find a blaring alarm, multiple TPD officers and shards of glass spread across the store.

She reviewed her security footage and saw that someone threw a brick through the side window, tripping an alarm, around 4 a.m.

"He must have got scared," she said, adding that within 10 seconds he grabbed what she estimated to be more than $1,000 worth of items like Delta 8 flower and Delta 10 gummies and stuffed them in a bag.

"He must have been in the store before," Guy said. The thief also left the full tip jar untouched and did not go near the cash register.

Delta-8 and 10 are both made of chemical compounds found in marijuana. And while they're less potent than regular THC, they can still impart psychoactive and intoxicating effects.

Additionally, Guy said this was the latest in a trail of recent break-ins and robberies in the area.

Within the last three weeks, someone broke the businesses' back window and an employee's car window, she said.

"I just want to run my business and not have to worry," Guy said. "It's sad."

Tallahassee Police Department spokeswoman Heather Merritt said no one has been arrested in connection with the robbery, but they are investigating it.

She could not confirm any recent robberies but the Democrat has requested information about any similar break-ins.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: $1k worth of Delta gummies, flowers stolen from Takllahassee CBD store