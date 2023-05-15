Person tied to downtown Lewis robbery thresatened employees with boxcutter, police say

One person was arrested after a robbery Friday night at a downtown business, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Sioux Falls police spokesperson Sam Clemens said at about 7:20 p.m. Friday a 21-year-old suspect entered Lewis Drug on 10th Street and Phillips Avenue and stole a bottle of liquor.

When they were confronted by employees, the suspect showed a boxcutter and left the business, Clemens said.

Officers later found and arrested the suspect for the robbery, Clemens said. No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls police arrest 1 person after downtown Lewis robbery