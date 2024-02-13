Person tortured for days escapes when man holding them captive passes out, MS cops say

A person held captive for two days escaped an accused captor in Mississippi when he passed out from alcohol, police said.

The morning of Monday, Feb. 12, the victim notified the Southaven Police Department that they had been “tied up and physically assaulted the last 2 days,” the agency said in a news release.

The man accused of holding the person captive passed out from a combination of alcohol and medication, allowing the victim to flee the home, police reported.

The person had multiple injuries and received medical treatment, police said.

A SWAT team and negotiators arrived at the home and initially couldn’t make contact with the man before later taking him into custody.

The man has a history of charges in other states filed against him, police said, including unlawful imprisonment, assault under extreme emotional disturbances, wanton endangerment and burglary.

Police described the incident as an “unlawful confinement and aggravated assault,” but McClatchy News is not identifying the suspect because it’s not clear if he has been charged in Mississippi. He isn’t listed in DeSoto County jail records.

McClatchy News did not immediately hear back from the Southaven Police Department on the charges.

Southaven, located along the Mississippi-Tennessee border, is part of the greater Memphis area.

