Person trapped at the bottom of 100-foot California ravine rescued after 5 days

Firefighters with the Kern County Fire Department rescued a person who had been trapped at the bottom of a 100-foot ravine for five days.

A person who had been trapped at the bottom of a California ravine for five days was found alive and rescued by firefighters.

A Saturday, Sept. 2 call reported a pickup truck at the bottom of a ravine between Arvin and Stallion Springs, California, two cities near Bakersfield, located north of Los Angeles.

According to the Kern County Fire Department, the person in the pickup truck was injured while they were at the bottom of a 100-foot cliff, where they had been stuck since Aug. 29. A rope rescue system was built to lower firefighters down to the person, who was secured to a stokes basket, then raised to safety.

The person, who has not been publicly identified by the fire department, was taken via an ambulance to a landing zone, then flown to an area hospital. Their injuries and condition after the rescue have not been released.

Burning Man updates: Clear skies expected to aid 'exodus' after rain, mud strands thousands

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Firefighters rescue person trapped at bottom of 100-foot CA ravine