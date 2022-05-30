Person uses fallen officer’s name to scam people in Port Orange, police say

Port Orange police said someone is trying to scam people in the name of a fallen police officer.

Officer Jason Raynor was fatally shot during a traffic stop in 2021.

Police said someone is going door to door trying to use Raynor’s name to raise funds.

READ: Passengers return to Port Canaveral after cruise ship catches fire

Raynor’s family said they don’t know the person.

If someone knocks on your door trying to collect money for the officer, call the police.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.