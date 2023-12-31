Person in vehicle shoots 3 people inside another vehicle in Orlando, police say

Police in Orlando are investigating a shooting that happened between two vehicles Sunday morning.

Officers said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. near Tradeport Drive and McCoy Road.

Three people inside one of the vehicles were shot and then drove to Orlando Regional Medical Center, police said.

Read: Florida officials share warning over fireworks safety during New Year’s weekend

Officers said the other vehicle then drove towards State Road 528.

Police said this is an active investigation and they do not have a description of the other vehicle.

Read: Huge great white shark spotted off Florida’s east coast

It is also unclear why the shooting happened.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.