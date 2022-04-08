Person walking along beach finds body partially buried in sand, Oregon cops say

A person on a walk along an Oregon beach stumbled upon a partially buried body, Oregon police said.

The person was looking for valuable items in the sand when they found the body, the Lincoln City Police Department said. They called police Thursday, April 7, after they thought they found a body.

“The caller reported the body was located in the sand in an area south of the Canyon Drive Park,” police said on Facebook. “Lincoln City Police Officers responded to the location and determined there was a body partially buried in the sand near the base of the cliff embankment.”

Police said the discovery was suspicious and called detectives to the scene.

The man’s body was removed from the sand and taken to the state medical examiner’s office.

A cause and manner of death weren’t determined at the scene, police said. The man was also not identified.

“The investigation is continuing and anyone with any information should contact Lincoln City Police Detective Bud Lane at 541-994-3636,” police said.

