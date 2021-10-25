Person walking by notices body in canal, Utah police say

A person walking past a canal spotted a body inside, Utah police said.

The body was found Sunday in a canal in Salt Lake City, according to KSL.

The passerby spotted it in the canal and called the police, KUTV reported. Authorities were working to recover the body from the canal, according to Fox 13.

It was expected to take several hours to pull the body from the canal, KUTV reported.

The person who discovered the body told police they are frequently in the area, and they knew the body wasn’t in the canal just two days before, KSL reported.

Police are unsure how long the body was in the canal, according to Fox 13. They were working to identify the body and determine the manner of death, news outlets reported.

In August, the body of a 44-year-old man was found in a Salt Lake County canal, KSL reported. Police didn’t suspect any foul play in that incident.

