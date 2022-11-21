Person walks into hospital with gunshot wound; Springfield Police investigating

One person walked into Springfield Regional Medical center with a gunshot wound early Monday morning.

The hospital called the police after the person came in with a gunshot wound around 1:23 a.m., according to Springfield Police.

Springfield Police are investigating different areas where the shooting may have happened, the locations of which were not given.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.