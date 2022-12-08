Person walks into hospital with gunshot wound; Dayton Police investigating

One person walked into Miami Valley hospital with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning.

Police were told by the hospital that one person came in with a gunshot wound around 4:04 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch.

Dispatch also tells us Dayton Police responded to a report of gunshots heard in the area of Pointview Avenue near North Main Street around 3:46 a.m.

However, dispatch says police have not connected this investigation to the victim.

The person’s condition is unknown, and further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.