Person walks into Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wound; Crews investigating

Police are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound early Monday morning.

Crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound walking into Miami Valley Hospital just before 1:00 a.m., according to Montgomery County dispatch.

Dispatch said the victim told crews he was shot at the Marathon Gas station on North Main Street.

At this time, dispatch was not sure which Marathon on Main St. the victim was shot at.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.