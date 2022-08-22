Person walks into Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wound; Crews investigating
Moraine Police are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound early Monday morning.
Crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound walking into Miami Valley Hospital just after 5:21 a.m., according to Moraine Police dispatch.
Police are working with the patient to determine where they were shot.
We will update this story once we learn more.