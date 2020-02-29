Person in Washington State Is First in U.S. To Die From Coronavirus, Authorities Say

A middle-aged man in Washington state is the first person to die from the 2019 novel coronavirus inside the United States, officials said on Saturday as they announced additional cases and declared a state of emergency in Washington.

At least 66 people on American soil have confirmed cases of the novel 2019 coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in a large seafood and live animal market in Wuhan, China, where it killed thousands before spreading to dozens of other countries across the globe, with particularly severe outbreaks in Italy, South Korea, and Iran. One American also died in China earlier this month, the State Department said at the time.

President Trump said in a press conference Saturday that the person who died in Washington state overnight was a female “medically high-risk patient in her late 50s.” However, Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Seattle and King County public health, later said it was actually a high-risk man in his 50s.

“It’s a tough one, but a lot of progress has been made,” Trump said, stressing that the risk to the general population remained low. “We’re doing really well,” he added, “under incredibly adverse circumstances... We’re prepared.”

“I want to assure this family that they are in the hearts of every American,” said Vice President Mike Pence, who was named this week as czar of the president’s coronavirus task force. Pence called Trump’s actions in response to the outbreak “unprecedented.”

Pence also announced additional travel restrictions on Iran and specific regions in Italy and South Korea. Trump also said he was “very strongly” considering imposing restrictions on the U.S. border with Mexico.

Pence said the government had contracted the company 3M to make an extra 30 million face masks, on top of 40 million already available. “Let me be very clear: The average American does not need to go out and buy a mask,” he said.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said there is currently “no evidence” that the man who died had traveled recently to China or had any contact with someone who had.

His death came amid an increase in cases in Washington overnight. The CDC announced three new cases— on top of the first case announced on Friday—and the first possible outbreak in a longterm care nursing facility, which included the first healthcare worker to test positive in the U.S.

Duchin said the care facility is Life Care in Kirkland, Washington. One patient is a woman in her 70s who is a resident and is in serious condition, another is a healthcare worker in her 40s who had no known travel outside the U.S. He said the facility has 108 residents and 180 staff, and there are dozens of people in both groups who have experienced symptoms and will be tested.

Italy Shows Just How Crazy Coronavirus Panic Can Get

“I would like to say that while there is some spread in some communities, there is not national spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC, said.

Shortly after Duchin announced the outbreak at Life Care, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced he had declared a state of emergency, directing state agencies to use all resources necessary to prepare for and respond to the outbreak. “This will allow us to get the resources we need,” Inslee said. “This is a time to take common sense, proactive measures to ensure the health and safety of those who live in Washington state.”

Those updates on Saturday bring the total number of cases detected in the American public health system to 22 and the total in the U.S.—including repatriated individuals from Wuhan and the Diamond Princess cruise—to 69.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said more cases are to be expected on American soil but that “any single death for us is a real tragedy.”

The reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe respiratory illness and death and can include symptoms like fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. Symptoms are believed to typically appear between two and 14 days after exposure. Authorities have worked to reassure Americans that the U.S. health system has the capacity to handle a surge of the deadly illness, which has about a two percent fatality rate globally among confirmed cases.