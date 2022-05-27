Person wearing body armor, goggles prompts 2 uptown schools into lockdown, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers rushed to a school in uptown Charlotte Tuesday after someone witnessed a person wearing body armor and goggles.

[ALSO READ: Texas school shooting: Officials say gunman entered through unlocked door, investigation continues]

Police locked down Metro School and First Ward Creative Arts Academy at about 7:40 a.m. during the investigation, which was only two days after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.

There was no threat to students, police said.

Police responded, along with members of the Community Policing Crisis Response Team, which specializes in working with people who have mental health issues.

>> Remember, you can watch our radar/newscasts anytime at home on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.

Police spoke with the person wearing the armor and issued an involuntary commitment order. The person cooperated with authorities.

Police have not said why he was wearing body armor.

Return to this story for updates.